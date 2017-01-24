ATF join forces with Explosive Detection Canine Teams in Louisiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) - Tuesday afternoon the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives teamed up with K-9 units from all over the state of Louisiana to help battle explosive threats in our nation.

For every big televised events, such as the Inauguration or major football games, authorities conduct rigorous searches for any threats, including explosives.

It's with the special help of K-9 units that possible threats are limited.

The mission is of these dogs is to fight violent crime and terrorism through proficient training. In the exercise, K-9's have to sniff out any explosives in a tube and to sit at attention when an explosive odor was detected.

The ATF National Odor Recognition Testing was created as a method for evaluating detection canine teams that are able to recognize 10 primary explosive odors.

These highly-trained dogs showed off their skills in Mandeville today.