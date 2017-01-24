× 18-year-old Gretna mayoral candidate disqualified after district court ruling

GRETNA, La. (WGNO) – The 18-year-old high school senior running for mayor of Gretna has been disqualified from the race.

William Boartfield announced on his Facebook page this afternoon that a ruling by the 24th Judicial District Court in Jefferson Parish ended his run against incumbent Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant, a Democrat who took office in 2013 and is running unopposed for reelection.

The court’s ruling hinged on Boartfield’s age and residency, according to his Facebook page

“I am not angry in the verdict, however I am disappointed that voters will not have a choice on March 25th,” Boartfield wrote.

Instead of giving up on his political ambitions and returning to class at New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy, Boartfield pledged to continue his work as the co-chairman of the Louisiana Green Party.

“I love all of you with all my heart, and stay tuned, the fight continues,” he wrote. “Grassroots organizing will be a staple of my next four years. Volunteers will be needed as we are going to help those most negatively affected by the current administration. Thank you all for the love and kind thoughts, anyone still interested in volunteering in grassroots organizing, please message my page as I will stay active.”