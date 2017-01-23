Pup New: Meet Bentonia

Bentonia is a female terrier mix puppy that is five months old. She was found hungry and emaciated at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi. She was brought into the LASPCA on December 9th by a Good Samaritan. She is easy going, curious, and full of fun. Bentonia possesses an average activity level, so taking her on a long walk and setting aside some playtime with her will make her day even better! Once she’s tuckered out, she’ll be happy to snuggle up next to your or roll over for some leisurely belly rubs.

Click here for more information about Bentonia.

Click here for more information about the LASPCA.