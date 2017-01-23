Pothole of the Day: Sink, repair, repeat in Lakeview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The pothole near Colbert St. and Filmore Ave. takes up almost half of the street.

"Over the years, we have had numerous cave-ins from the sewer line and water lines that have been repaired," one neighbor tells us. "All of those repairs have been done by the city and then have failed again not long after that."

It's an ongoing problem that has survived his best efforts to get it fixed.

"We've tried so many times," he says. "We've had petitions. We had the Lakeview Road Improvement Committee that I was on at one time. We've done a complete survey of Lakeview and have passed all of that information on to the city as to what repairs needed to be done. And, almost nothing has happened."

Well, something has happened. The pothole is the News with a Twist Pothole of the Day -- probably not was he was hoping for, though.

One day it will be fixed. We hope. Good luck, sir.