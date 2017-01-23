Pelicans look to bounce-back against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) -- The Pelicans are coming-off their worst loss of the season against the Nets Friday night. As much as they need to forget about that 29-point defeat and focus on the Cavaliers, Cleveland isn’t putting too much stock in how New Orleans played in their last game either.

"Everyone has those game every now and then," said Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue. "It was just a bad game for them. Coach Gentry's done a great job of coaching these guys since he's had a healthy crew so that game doesn't mean anything."

As of Sunday evening, Anthony Davis was listed as questionable for Monday’s game, with a right quad contusion. If he’s in the line-up, Lue knows he’ll be a challenge to keep at bay.

"For AD, he's a tough match-up," Lue said. "Especially playing at the 5 because he can pick and pop. He can shoot threes. He can put the ball on the floor. What he's shown me over the course of the season is he's getting better as a passer. Teams will double-team him now and he's looking to make the right play and the right pass. He's just a great talent."

Uncharacteristically, the Cavs are coming into Monday’s match-up with the Pelicans having lost 4 of their last 6 games. LeBron James and his team though, are more concerned about the bigger picture than a stretch of losses in January.

"It doesn't even feel like we've lost 4 out of 6 to be honest," James said. "We're still first place in our conference. We're still one of the best teams in the league so it's not a big issue. It's things that we'll iron-out."

The Pelicans lost their last meeting with the Cavs on the road just 3 weeks ago, but they’ve had success against the 2016 NBA Champions at the Smoothie King Center, riding a 5-game home win-streak against Cleveland. Tip-off for the second and final meeting of the season between the Cavs and Pelicans is set for 7:00 (CT).