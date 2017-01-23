× NOPD releases sketch of person of interest in NYE 2016 hit and run

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD has released a composite sketch of a person of interest in a fatal New Year’s Eve hit and run incident.

Twenty-eight-year-old Joshua Woodruff was struck by a passing car on January 1, 2016 at the corner of Decatur and Dumaine streets around 1 a.m. on January 1, 2016.

About 30 minutes after the hit and run, Woodruff’s body was discovered on the US 90B West just before Gen de Gaulle Drive off ramp.

The person of interest was seen driving a vehicle that is believed to be a black Nissan Altima or Toyota Camry. He was last seen driving westbound across the Crescent City Connection, exiting at General DeGaulle Drive and L.B. Landry Avenue.

He is described as a short black male, approximately 18-24 years old with a thin build, brown/light brown skin complexion, thin braids and a green wing tattoo outline on the left side of his neck.The unknown male is only wanted for questioning.

If you have any information about this incident or the identity of the person of interest please contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Anthony Pontiff at (504) 658-6237.