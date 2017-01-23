× NOPD investigating homicide along Bayou St. John

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is investigating a homicide near McDonogh 35 High School along Bayou St. John.

Initial reports indicate a female victim in the 4000 block of Davey Street, according to the NOPD.

The #NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 4000 block of Davey Street. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) January 23, 2017

McDonogh 35 is located one block away from the site of the homicide, on Cadillac Street. Harris Playground is also near the Davey Street location sent out by the NOPD.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information as this story develops.