× Mandeville High School ROTC instructor arrested for sex with two students

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A Mandeville High School ROTC instructor has been arrested for having sex with two underage students multiple times on school grounds.

Forty-eight-year-old Hosea McGhee was arrested on January 20 after Mandeville Police received a Crimestoppers tip that the ROTC instructor had inappropriate relationships with female students.

Police obtained a search warrant for McGhee’s phone, which contained a large number of inappropriate text messages, according to the MPD.

Subsequent investigations conducted over the weekend revealed that McGhee instigated a sexual relationship with at least two female students, one of whom is 15-years-old, and the other 16.

McGhee was initially charged with one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor on January 20. As of January 23, two counts each of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile, as well as one additional count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor have been added to his charges.

Detectives do not believe there are any additional victims, according to the MPD.