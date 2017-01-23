× ‘Gleason’ documentary one of 15 finalists for Oscar nomination

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The highly acclaimed documentary about the life of former New Orleans Saint and ALS advocate Steve Gleason is one of 15 finalists in the Academy Awards’ best Documentary Feature category.

Fans will find out Tuesday, Jan. 24 whether “Gleason” is one of the five documentaries nominated for an Oscar. All nominations for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday.

“Gleason” is the story of Steve Gleason that starts after the former Saint was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Gleason played for the New Orleans Saints from 2000-2008. His blocked punt against the Atlanta Falcons went down in Saints history on Sept. 25, 2006, the first game played in the Superdome since it reopened after Hurricane Katrina. It was one of the most watched football games in NFL history. In case you missed it, we won.

He retired from football 18 months after the historic game. He was diagnosed with ALS a few years later in 2011.

The 15 finalists for the Documentary Feature category are listed below in alphabetical order by title, with their production companies:

“Cameraperson,” Big Mouth Productions

“Command and Control,” American Experience Films/PBS

“The Eagle Huntress,” Stacey Reiss Productions, Kissiki Films and 19340 Productions

“Fire at Sea,” Stemal Entertainment

“Gleason,” Dear Rivers Productions, Exhibit A and IMG Films

“Hooligan Sparrow,” Little Horse Crossing the River

“I Am Not Your Negro,” Velvet Film

“The Ivory Game,” Terra Mater Film Studios and Vulcan Productions

“Life, Animated,” Motto Pictures and A&E IndieFilms

“O.J.: Made in America,” Laylow Films and ESPN Films

“13th,” Forward Movement

“Tower,” Go-Valley

“Weiner,” Edgeline Films

“The Witness,” The Witnesses Film

“Zero Days,” Jigsaw Productions