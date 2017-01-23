Girl Scouts: Cookies & Cocktails Gala

Cookies & Cocktails Gala

The Cookies & Cocktails & All that Jazz! gala is the signature fundraiser for the Girl Scouts Louisiana East. Money raised from this fundraiser helps girls get the leadership and social skills they need to make a positive difference in their communities.

“The evening features local chefs and mixologists who put a new spin on your traditional Girl Scout cookie favorites. From savory appetizers to sweet desserts and thoughtfully crafted beverages, chefs and mixologists may use any of the nine varieties of Girl Scout cookies to create their one-of-a-kind item.

Restaurants include Antoine’s Restaurant, Crescent City School of Gaming and Bartending, Culinary Kids, Fat Boy Pantry, Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria, Happy Italian Pizzeria, High Hat Cafe, La Boulangerie, Lüke, Mizado Cocina, NOLA Brewing Company, Rebellion Bar & Urban Kitchen, Revel Café & Bar, Sac-a-Lait, Semolina, Sheraton New Orleans, University of Holy Cross Food Science Program, Winn-Dixie, World of Beer, Zea Rotisserie & Grill.

As guests sample the chefs’ creations and enjoy unique cocktails, they’ll also enjoy music by jazz vocalist Anaïs St. John, photo booth, cash bar, and an exciting silent auction.” – gsle.org

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2017

Time: Patron Party: 6-7pm Gala: 7-10pm

Location: club XLIV in Champions Square Lasalle St, New Orleans, LA 70113

Attire: Cocktail attire

Tickets: Gala Tickets: $75 per person Patron Party & Gala Tickets: $100 per person

Members of Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout or FOREVER Girl Scouts Alumnae Club can purchase a Buy One/Get One Ticket.

