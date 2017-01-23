Domino’s driver shot and killed in Algiers, trainee unhurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- New Orleans police say a Domino's delivery driver was shot and killed Monday night in Algiers. Police say the man was accompanied by a Domino's trainee who was unhurt in the attack.

It happened in the 5900 block of Stratford Place a little after 7:15 pm. According to police, the driver had just made a pizza delivery and was outside of his delivery vehicle when another car rolled up and seven shots rang out.

Police say the trainee was inside the car waiting for the man to return. As of Monday night, detectives did not think robbery was a motive for the attack.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison called on neighbors or anyone who saw something -- or knows something -- about the attack to contact CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

Harrison spoke with reporters at the scene.