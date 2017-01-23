Coyote found on Dat Dog balcony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Who let the coyote into Dat Dog's?

One coyote who must have wanted to get an early start on carnival wandered up to the balcony of Dat Dog on Frenchmen street on Sunday night.

This poor coyote obviously didn't know there were no actual dogs there, just hot dogs.

He attempted to camouflage himself with the pink and yellow walls, but failed miserably.

"He was calm, cool and casual, just sitting in the corner of the balcony when we got there," said John Schmidt, also known as "Trapper John," who was called in to safely remove the unwanted animal.

A live coyote is probably the last thing hot dog fans were expecting to find when they walked in.

Trapper John has the coyote in his possession now, and is keeping it safe until animal control arrives.