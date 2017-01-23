× Family: Brother and sister killed in Metairie triple shooting

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – A brother and sister shot dead in Metairie Sunday night, 16-year-old Monica Bates and 25-year-old Malcolm Wallace, according to their family. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were shot while riding in a car here on Laurel near Mistletoe. Then the car crashed into a utility pole. The victims’ grandmother was on the scene, Monday morning. She spoke with WGNO, saying she was devastated.

“I can’t describe. I don’t know what I’m feeling right now. I don’t know how to feel. Hurt, sad. I just don’t know what to feel right

Now. I just cant believe it,” said Linda Wallace Ramsey.

Wallace — a father of four– died early Monday morning at UMC. Bates died on the scene. The third victim (a 24 year old woman) is in critical condition, shot in the head.

Wallace was riding in the front of the silver Honda. His sister was in the back seat. Witnesses say the Honda was traveling southbound on Laurel, when shots were fired. Police have not identified any suspects.

The family is working on starting a GoFundMe account. They will be holding a vigil on Friday. They’re still working out details. Their grandmother says the two will be deeply missed.

“I’m going to miss them, [Monica] and Malcolm, they was good persons. He was a good father to his kids. He had four kids, three girls and a boy. He always spent time with his children,” said Ramsey. “She liked to dance a lot. She liked to sing. She liked to joke around with people and stuff. She loved her family. She loved her nieces and nephews.”

Monica went to East Jefferson High School. Lots of her friends, writing tributes to the brother and sister on social media. If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.