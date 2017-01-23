Beware of the bike thieves!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- New Orleans police have issued appeals for help in three cases of stolen bicycles over about a one week period. The cases are the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The first case happened on January 10th in the 2100 block of Chartres in the Faubourg Marigny. Someone secured their bicycle to a post with a lock. But it was no match for the bolt cutters -- or whatever device -- a thief used to steal the bicycle in a matter of seconds. Click on the video link below to see the complete surveillance footage of the theft.

Two days later came the second case. Someone found their bicycle and its lock missing from the bike rack at Holy Cross High School in the 5500 block of Paris Avenue in Gentilly. The bike is described as a black and silver Trek 820 mountain bike.

The third case happened just four days later. Someone stole a bike from the 4200 block of St. Bernard Avenue. The bike is described as a black and orange GT Timberline mountain bike.

If you can help solve any of these Wheel of Justice capers, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

Click on the video button at the top of this page to see the latest Wheel of Justice report in its entirety.

So far, more than 320 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.