Armed trio robs seven men in Hollygrove

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Seven men were robbed of at least $4,000 by a trio of armed robbers in Hollygrove last night.

Just after 11 p.m., an armed man forced the first victim to get out of his truck, which was parked in front of a residence in the 8800 block of Forshey Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The armed man forced the first victim to enter the residence, where the six other men were residing.

Two other armed men joined the first robber inside the residence, and the trio robbed the seven men of at least $4,000, according to the NOPD.

The victims range in age from 23 to 37-years-old.

No further information is available at this time.