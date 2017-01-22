× Pedestrian killed in Jefferson Parish crash

JEFFERSON PARISH (WGNO) – Yesterday evening, shortly before 11:00 pm, Louisiana State Police Troop B investigated a fatal crash that occurred at LA 3017 and US 90B lower level. The crash involved two pedestrians and claimed the life of 43 year old Miranda Perry of Raceland, LA.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Perry and Nicole Hingle (age 42) of Avondale, LA, who were both pedestrians, were crossing LA 3017 in a westerly direction. They successfully crossed the northbound lane and attempted to run across the southbound lane of LA 3017. A 1998 Ford F150, driven by 33 year old Joshua Motto of Slidell, LA, was traveling south on LA 3017 and Motto attempted to avoid the pedestrians. Hingle ran towards the west side of the road and Perry attempted to backtrack towards the center divider lane. Hingle was struck by the passenger front side and Perry was struck by the front driver side of the Ford. Perry suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Hingle received moderate injuries and was transported to University Medical Center.

Neither speed nor driver impairment are suspected. Motto submitted to a breath test which indicated he was not impaired. Impairment is suspected for Perry and Hingle and a toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy. Motto was not cited and the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes.

Both motorists and pedestrians are urged to call *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest LSP Troop location to report hazardous roadway conditions or request assistance if needed.