NOPD investigates double shooting on Desire

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is investigating a double shooting today (Jan. 21) in the 2100 block of Desire Street that claimed the life of one victim and injured another, both juveniles.

At about 5:52 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting near the intersection of Desire and Galvez streets. Upon arrival, officers discovered the unresponsive body of a 15-year-old juvenile male lying on the sidewalk and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, at which time the incident was reclassified as a homicide.

Detectives also learned that a 13-year-old juvenile male victim involved in this incident arrived at a nearby hospital via private conveyance with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Homicide Detective TJ Williams is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.