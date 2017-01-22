× NOPD arrests man suspected in infant homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD has arrested Arsenio Chambliss (DOB: 10-06-1989) in the homicide of a one-month old known infant that occurred in the 7800 block of South Coronet Court on January 17, 2017.

Just after noon, NOPD Child Abuse detectives investigated the sudden death of a known one-month old female. As investigation into the incident progressed, NOPD detectives learned that Chambliss was providing care for the victim when he discovered her unresponsive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the incident was deemed an unclassified death.

An autopsy conducted by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office determined that the victim died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. Further evidence discovered led the investigation to be reclassified as a homicide, and Chambliss to be determined as the perpetrator.

Chambliss was booked into Central Lockup on Jan. 20 on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, violating a protective order and on an outstanding warrant for a burglary charge.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide detectives at 504-658-5300.