New Orleans gets another piece of Paris: love locks

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)--It is well known locally that the Eiffel Society building, located at 2040 St. Charles Ave., was inspired and literally structured from pieces of the iconic Eiffel Tower. Eiffel Society even prides itself on being “A Piece of Paris in New Orleans.” Inspired once again by arguably the most romantic city in the world, Eiffel Society is bringing another piece of Paris to New Orleans with a Love Locks gate.

Love Locks are already a romantic custom popularized in Paris where couples affix a padlock on a chain or gate and then throw away the key, symbolizing their everlasting love and commitment to one another. “Love Locks of New Orleans” will be a sanctioned location with a Love Locks Gate in front of Eiffel Society for tourists and locals alike to leave a symbol of their eternal love in New Orleans.

Official Eiffel Society Love Locks will also be available for purchase. Partnering with Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO) for the “Love Locks of New Orleans” campaign, Eiffel Society will donate 20 percent of all locks sold, as well as 20 percent of all profits for its fundraising event taking place at Eiffel Society on Jan. 22, to help raise money to save the lives of animals in need.

"Eiffel society which came up with this great idea, since it's the old Eiffel tower restaurant, to have a permanent love lock gate and so people can buy these all year long and even have them engraved and it will all help animals," said ARNO spokesperson Ginnie Baumann.

One hundred percent of the donation at the door will go to help cover the extraordinary medical costs incurred for the four-legged victims of the floods, of which ARNO is responsible for rescuing more than 140 of these furry friends, Society reps said.

Eiffel Society will be selling Love Locks before, during and after the fundraiser. Proceeds earned from the “Love Locks of New Orleans” campaign will continue to be donated monthly to ARNO.

Silent auction donations includes works by renowned artists including Julie Silvers, Mina Lanzas and Amanda Talley as well as other items such as a Trader Joe gift basket, gift cards for Tony Mandina's, Joey K's and more.