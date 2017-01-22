Drum roll please…The 2017 Queen of Zulu makes her airport arrival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Drum roll please...Today was the day that Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club officially announced this year's Queen. Every year it is a tradition to have the Queen arrival at Louis Armstrong International Airport. This year's Zulu Queen is Donna Glapion. The Zulu Queen marches through the airport with the Zulu King and all the other Zulu characters. The Zulu King selects his Queen. This year's Zulu King is Aldonis C. Expose.

Zulu rolls on Mardi Gras Day, and their treasured throws is the specialty coconuts. Zulu is extremely active in the community with their many giving efforts.

Queen Donna said, "For Mardi Gras, I want there to be beautiful weather all day long. I want the whole city to be happy as we celebrate together."