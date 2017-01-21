× Suspect in killings of Westwego cop, pregnant woman, dies after shooting himself

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Sylvester Holt, the man authorities say killed a Westwego police officer and a pregnant woman before shooting himself in the chest after a lengthy standoff on the Crescent City Connection, has died.

Police believe Holt shot the woman, 32-year-old Simone Veal, during a domestic dispute yesterday morning at a busy West Bank intersection.

Holt also shot 26-year-old Westwego police officer Mike Louviere, who had stopped to offer assistance in what he thought was a traffic accident, in the back of the head.

Louviere passed away at a hospital a short time later.

Holt began an hours-long standoff with police on a lower structure of the Crescent City Connection, which ended around 6 p.m. when he shot himself in the chest.

Holt subsequently died from his self-inflicted gunshot wound just after 11 p.m., according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.