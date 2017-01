Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - It's that time of year again! Mardi Gras is just around the corner and the Krewe of Tucks are ready to go.

Saturday the Krewe threw a kick-off party to show off their floats and some of their throw's for this year. One of the new throws will be a t-shirt cannon loaded with Tucks t-shirts.

Tucks will have their Coronation Ball Saturday, February 4th and the Parade of the Krewe of Tucks rolls out Saturday, February 25th.

The 2017 Tucks theme is "Tucks Happens."