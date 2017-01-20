× So far, Trump’s @POTUS account has posted once, changed photos 3 times

WASHINGTON (CNN) – As the saying goes, the third time’s the charm.

The @POTUS Twitter account changed hands from Barack Obama to Donald Trump a minute after noon Friday. Since then, it’s posted one tweet — but changed the background image three times.

Initially, the header image showed a crowd at an inauguration waving American flags.

Turns out, that image was actually taken at Obama’s inauguration in 2009. It was shot by photographer Carter Dayne, who made it available as a stock photo.

An hour later, the background image was changed to a more generic US flag.

And a couple hours after that, the photo was swapped out again. The account now shows a side profile of Trump, looking pensive as he stares out a window.

The first tweet, incidentally, is a Facebook link to his inauguration speech.

Trump has said he plans to continue using his @realDonaldTrump account, which has 20.6 million followers. The tweets posted during the Obama administration in the POTUS account have been archived at @POTUS44.