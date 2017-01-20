× Westwego officer and woman shot during hit-and-run incident

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) – A Westwego Police Officer and a woman were shot during an apparent hit-and-run incident on Barataria Boulevard and Ames Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.

Their conditions have not been released.

Police are searching for a white U-Haul pick-up truck, possibly occupied by two men.

Reports also say that the truck has heavy front end damage.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies, as well as Westwego Police, State Police and Gretna Police are all currently searching for this vehicle.