Westwego officer and woman shot during hit-and-run incident

Posted 6:55 AM, January 20, 2017, by , Updated at 08:11AM, January 20, 2017
The scene at Ames and Barataria where a Westwego officer was shot Friday morning

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) – A Westwego Police Officer and a woman were shot during an apparent hit-and-run incident on Barataria Boulevard and Ames Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.

Their conditions have not been released.

Police are searching for a white U-Haul pick-up truck, possibly occupied by two men.

Reports also say that the truck has heavy front end damage.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies, as well as Westwego Police, State Police and Gretna Police are all currently searching for this vehicle.