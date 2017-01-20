Pothole of the Day: ‘They pretty much need to redo all of these streets’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The potholes on Miles Dr. and Moore Dr. in Gentilly are numerous.

"They pretty much need to redo all of these streets," says Erica Toriello.

Parts of the street have sunk, leaving manholes high enough to scratch the bottoms of cars.

"You definitely have to drive slowly on the streets and wiggle around the various potholes," Toriello says. "I can hear from my house -- I can hear when somebody doesn't know it's there. If they are not familiar with the street and they hit it, I can hear it from my house."