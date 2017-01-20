Photo Gallery: Trump becomes 45th President

WASHINGTON (CNN) – Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States Friday, vowing to drain power from Washington elites and always put “America first” in its dealings with the world at a moment of transformative political change.

In a time honored ceremony on the flag-draped West Front of the Capitol, Trump placed his left hand on a family Bible and another that belonged to Abraham Lincoln and promised to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

As light rain began to fall on a crowd stretching toward the Washington Monument, Trump took the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts with the new first lady, Melania Trump, by his side.

Trump’s inaugural address centered on the themes that animated his stunning outsider campaign, which shattered political conventions and gave voice to heartland voters who felt badly let down by professional politicians. Though he paid tribute to outgoing President Barack Obama, the new president sketched a vision of America that came across as a repudiation of the last administration. He vowed to restore the nation’s strength and purpose and to rebuild it from within, vowing to “bring back” American jobs, borders, wealth and and dreams.

“We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, and in every foreign capital and in every hall of power,” Trump said. “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land, from this day forward, it’s going to be only ‘America first! America first!'”