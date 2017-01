× Murder suspect shoots himself on CCC

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – State Police confirm that a man suspected of killing a woman and a Westwego police officer earlier in the day has shot himself on the Crescent City Connection.

EMS is working on him.

Police believe Sylvester Holt shot and killed Simone Veal and Westwego Officer Michael Louviere. The suspect then got out of his car on the westbound span of the CCC and threatened to jump. Police closed the westbound lanes while they negotiated with him.