× Man booked for sexual abuse of Chalmette girl could have other victims in the area

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) – A Slidell man has been booked with sexual abuse of a young Chalmette girl, and authorities are trying to determine if there are other victims in several states where the man has lived.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Gemelli, 54, who lived at 2413 Fazzio Drive in Chalmette at the time of the sexual abuse, is being held in St. Bernard Parish Jail in lieu of a $400,000 bond.

The abuse happened in the early 2000s, St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released details of the investigation that led to Gemelli’s arrest, but detectives are trying to determine if there are victims in other places where Gemelli has lived, which included Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Mississippi and Slidell.

Several women who were children at the time Gemelli lived in Colorado were expected to meet with authorities in a Colorado town.

Gemelli has lived in Longmont and Firestone, Colorado; Chicopee, Massachusetts; Picayune, Mississippi; Harris County, Texas, and Slidell.

Gemelli was booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile girl in St. Bernard Parish in 1981 and was credited with time served and placed on probation after a guilty plea.

He also was arrested for aggravated battery in St. Bernard Parish in 1982 after shooting a woman who survived. He received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to negligent injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about other possible sex abuse cases involving Gemelli should call the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.