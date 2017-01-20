× Jefferson Parish School System warns parents of school bus delays

METAIRIE (WGNO) – The Jefferson Parish Public School System is warning parents that school buses may be delayed this afternoon due to extensive police activity across the area.

JPPSS spokesperson Elizabeth Branley issued a short statement asking parents to call their child’s school if they have any questions about school buses running on time.

“Due to the unfortunate events that happened in Marrero this morning and the rerouting of traffic around Jefferson Parish, busses may be dropping off their students later than usual,” the statement read.

Police officers from many jurisdictions are currently converged on the Crescent City Connection, which has been shut down while police communicate with Sylvester Holt, the man suspected of shooting Westwego officer Mike Louvier this morning.

Stay tuned for more information as the story continues to develop.