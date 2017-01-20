× Inauguration Day protests pop up across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Protests popped up across New Orleans today as people took to the streets to voice their displeasure as Donald Trump was sworn in as the nation’s 45th President.

This morning, a “Jazz Funeral for Lady Liberty” took to the streets in a mock funeral procession of musicians and marchers.

The procession, led by the Mahogany Brass Band, gathered outside the gates of Louis Armstrong Park at 10 a.m. and traveled up Rampart Street to Canal Street before winding up to the Mississippi River levee behind the Moonwalk.

Parade participants carried a nine-foot replica of Lady Liberty, which they briefly lowered into the Mississippi River before continuing on to Washington Square Park on Frenchmen Street.

Here’s a live video from the protest:

At 3 p.m., a different protest sprung up in Duncan Plaza across from City Hall.

The group Take ‘Em Down NOLA and the New Orleans Workers Group organized the “Anti-Trump Inauguration Rally & March” as a way to “Inaugurate Unity & Resistance,” according to the group.

Speakers railed against the incoming Trump administration, Trump’s stance on the minimum wage, and the past actions of political appointees who may soon hold great sway over the nation’s workforce.

Here’s a live video from that protest:

Protesters plan to take to the streets of downtown New Orleans all afternoon, intending to make their way to Lafayette Square for a 7 p.m. rally across from Gallier Hall.