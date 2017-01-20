Haydel’s truck recovered, $2 off all king cakes this Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A potential Mardi Gras disaster has been averted. The stolen Haydel’s Bakery truck filled with Mardi Gras supplies has been recovered.

The popular local bakery reported on social media this morning that the truck was recovered at 2 a.m. in St. Charles Parish.

The bakery thanked its social media fans for spreading the story, throwing in a bit of lagniappe for everyone who helped.

“In appreciation for all of the support, we will be giving $2 off the purchase of a king cake this Sunday January 22nd at all 4 of our locations from 9am-2pm.”

None of the truck’s contents had been stolen or damaged, according to Haydel’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Mardi Gras 2017 can proceed as planned!