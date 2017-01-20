Drink of the Day: Geaux Mojito

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - A little "geaux geaux" juice goes a long way for our featured Drink of the Day.
Our friends at Rouses Markets and Eat Fit Nola have teamed up with News with a Twist to give our popular segment a healthier twist.
Today's Drink of the Day is the Geaux Mojito from Swegs Kitchen in Mandeville.
Here's the recipe:
-Four ounces of Swegs "geaux geaux" juice
-A squeeze of lime and some activated mint leaves
-one ounce of vodka
-three ounces of coconut lime mint mojita, a sparkling probiotic
-Garnish with another sprig of mint and a lime wedge.
Enjoy!