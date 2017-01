Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Police investigating the shooting death of an officer in Westwego have closed the Crescent City Connection and are swarming to the area.

The Department of Transportation and Development reports that congestion has reached Carrollton Avenue on I-10 East and Orleans Avenue from I-10 West.

US 90B West is closed to traffic on the CCC Bridge due to police activity. Traffic is being diverted at Tchoupitoulas Street. (1/2) — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) January 20, 2017

(2/2) Congestion from this incident has reached Carrollton Avenue on I-10 East and Orleans Avenue on I-10 West. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) January 20, 2017