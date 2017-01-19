Where did Obama eat in New Orleans while he was president?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Ever wondered where a president eats? Well, in New Orleans, there's definitely no shortage of great restaurants.

For this special "Throwback Thursday," News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes a look back at where President Barack Obama ate while visiting New Orleans over the past eight years.

First up for President Obama, good ole gumbo at world-famous Dooky Chase's, where Chef Leah Chase remembers his visit very fondly.

"He ate my gumbo. He loves my gumbo. Like everyone knows, though, he made a big boo boo," she recalls. "He put hot sauce in my gumbo, and I had to reprimand the president. You don't put hot sauce in my gumbo. It truly was a pleasure serving him. I really think he'll go down in the books as one of our best presidents."

Next up, the main entree at Willie Mae's, where he ate famous fried chicken with red beans and rice.

"He finished his meal," says Ashley Cray at Willie Mae's Scotch House. "We were so excited to have him. He can come back anytime he wants."

So President Obama had his gumbo and his fried chicken, but there's always room for a presidential po-boy at Parkway Bakery & Tavern, right?

Elanda Henderson of Parkway spent a lot of time with President Obama when he visited.

"He came with his wife and their two daughters. They ordered shrimp po-boys and, yes, they ordered them dressed. That's the only way to order them in New Orleans," Henderson says.