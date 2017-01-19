Truck containing Mardi Gras supplies stolen from Haydel’s Bakery

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A truck containing Mardi Gras supplies was stolen from Haydel’s Bakery last night.

In a Facebook post, the popular purveyor of king cakes said the 24 foot International Freight truck was stolen in the early morning hours of January 19.

A surveillance video shows a hooded figure walking toward the truck at 2:45 a.m.

The truck has a crack on the bottom of the rear door on the driver’s side and a scratch on the back of the truck on the driver’s side.

Haydel’s is asking anyone who spots the truck to contact the Jefferson Parish Police Department.