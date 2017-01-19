State Police seize more than 13 kilos of cocaine on I-12 in St. Tammany

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) – A Georgia man is in jail and a K9 is getting a pat on the back after State Police seized more than $400,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 12.

According to State Police, troopers made the traffic stop just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near the Tangipahoa-St. Tammany parish line.

Troopers pulled over 48-year-old Patrick Spearman of Georgia.

When they asked for consent to search the vehicle, Spearman refused.

That’s when Rex the K9 was deployed, which led to troopers finding 13.7 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of $411,000.

Spearman was booked for possession of more than 400 grams of cocaine.