NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - A neighbor in Algiers tells us he's had to live five years with the pothole at Olympic Ct. and Yellowstone Dr.

"It's very ugly, an eyesore, and a safety hazard," he says.

The area around a manhole cover is sinking, leaving a manhole mountain. And, some of the cracks in the street are three or four inches high.

Orange cones act as warnings to drivers. But, neighbors want it fixed.