NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The pothole at N. Miro St. and Mandeville St. in the St. Roch neighborhood became a problem when large trucks started using the street.

A neighbor tells us trucks passed daily to get to a nearby work site. The pothole got worse and never got better.

He says someone keeps filling it up with dirt, which wears down. He wants someone to actually fix it, not fill it.