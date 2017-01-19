NOPD looking for pair of stolen dump trucks

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is looking for two dump trucks that were stolen from an intersection in New Orleans East.

The pair of dump trucks were left parked with the keys under the driver’s side floor mats on the corner of Bullard Avenue and Dwyer Road on January 1, according to the NOPD.

When the owner of the dump trucks returned to check on the vehicles on January 5, he discovered that they were missing.

One dump truck is described as a blue 1995 Mack model, bearing Louisiana license plate B899133.

The second dump truck is described as a white 1999 Freightliner model. No license plate number was available for this vehicle.

The photos in this post are of vehicles similar to those stolen in this incident, but not the actual vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the location of the stolen vehicles is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.