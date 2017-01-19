× NOPD looking for missing New Orleans East teen

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl in New Orleans East.

Bria Taylor was last seen at 4 p.m. on January 18, shortly after she returned home from school, according to the NOPD.

Taylor’s grandmother told police that the missing girl was dropped off at home by a school counselor at a residence on Winners Circle and has not been seen or heard from since.

Taylor was last seen wearing her Sci Academy school uniform.

If you have any information about Bria Taylor’s whereabouts please contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070.