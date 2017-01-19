NOLA-shot ‘Logan’ releases final trailer

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – If you loved the Wolverine movies then you’ll probably dig the new Logan film.

The action-adventure flick stars Hugh Jackman (X-Men) and Patrick Stewart (Star Trek).

The film was partially shot on location in New Orleans, and you can even see some of the Big Easy in the trailers. The Wolverine sequel takes place in the near future when Logan cares for an ailing Professor X who’s hiding out on the Mexican border. But the attempt for Logan to hide himself and his legacy from the world ends when a young mutant arrives who’s being pursued by dark forces.

Logan hits theaters everywhere on March 3rd.

WARNING: The following trailer contains explicit language.