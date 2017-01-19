NOLA Flavor Savor with Chef Demetrio Marquez from Reinhart Foodservice

Seared Herb Crusted T-Bone Steak paired with Sautéed Citrus Royal Reds with Smoky Fingerling Potatoes and Green Beans 

Ingredients:

  • 12 oz. Eagle Ridge Legacy 72 T-Bone Steak
  • 6 ea. -16/20 Royal Reds Shrimp (Clean and de-vein shrimp)
  • 1 oz. Orange Olive Oil
  • ¼ oz. Fresh Herb Mixture – Rosemary, Parsley, Thyme, Oregano (Chopped)
  • 1 each Lemon (Cut in Half)
  • 1 each Orange (Cut in Half)
  • 6 oz. Fingerling Potatoes
  • 1 oz. Shallots (Chopped)
  • 1 oz. Garlic (Chopped)
  • 4 oz. Thick bacon slices (Chopped)
  • 1/8 oz. Smoke Paprika
  • 4 oz. Red Bell Peppers (Minced Diced)
  • 2 oz. Whole Butter
  • 1 oz. Sea salt
  • 1 oz. Cracked Black Pepper

Preparation:

  1. On a separated plate, place T-bone steak and season with fresh crack black pepper and sea salt, then add fresh herb mixture on both sides well, then place in refrigerator wrapped and set aside.
  2. In medium size sauce pots, add water and salt, add fingerlings potatoes and bring to a boil and cooked whole till done. When done, strain, add to ice bath of Ice water to shock.  When cooled down, remove from water, and then set aside.
  3. In medium size sauce pots, add water and salt, and bring to a boil and green beans for 6 min. Then strain, add to ice bath of Ice water to shock.  When cooled down, remove from water, and then set aside.
  4. Heat a cast iron skillet to medium-high; make sure that proper ventilation is also turned on.

Execution:

  1. Put ½ oz oil in the pan, and then carefully add steak, seared to desire temperature. When done, take off, and set aside, let the steak rest.
  2. In a skillet, add bacon then cook until bacon is done.  Then add fingerling potatoes, shallots, garlic and then cook until golden brown, finish with smoke paprika and salt /pepper to taste, then set aside.
  3. In a skillet, add butter, then add green beans, sauté and finish with salt and pepper, then set aside.
  4. In a high pan skillet, add oil, then shrimp, cook until half done.  Add lemon juice, orange juice, mixed diced peppers, and finish with whole butter, salt and cracked black pepper.

Reinhart Foodservice

  • 918 Edwards Avenue
  • Harahan, LA 70123
  • Website
