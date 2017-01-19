NOLA Flavor Savor with Chef Demetrio Marquez from Reinhart Foodservice

Seared Herb Crusted T-Bone Steak paired with Sautéed Citrus Royal Reds with Smoky Fingerling Potatoes and Green Beans
Ingredients:
- 12 oz. Eagle Ridge Legacy 72 T-Bone Steak
- 6 ea. -16/20 Royal Reds Shrimp (Clean and de-vein shrimp)
- 1 oz. Orange Olive Oil
- ¼ oz. Fresh Herb Mixture – Rosemary, Parsley, Thyme, Oregano (Chopped)
- 1 each Lemon (Cut in Half)
- 1 each Orange (Cut in Half)
- 6 oz. Fingerling Potatoes
- 1 oz. Shallots (Chopped)
- 1 oz. Garlic (Chopped)
- 4 oz. Thick bacon slices (Chopped)
- 1/8 oz. Smoke Paprika
- 4 oz. Red Bell Peppers (Minced Diced)
- 2 oz. Whole Butter
- 1 oz. Sea salt
- 1 oz. Cracked Black Pepper
Preparation:
- On a separated plate, place T-bone steak and season with fresh crack black pepper and sea salt, then add fresh herb mixture on both sides well, then place in refrigerator wrapped and set aside.
- In medium size sauce pots, add water and salt, add fingerlings potatoes and bring to a boil and cooked whole till done. When done, strain, add to ice bath of Ice water to shock. When cooled down, remove from water, and then set aside.
- In medium size sauce pots, add water and salt, and bring to a boil and green beans for 6 min. Then strain, add to ice bath of Ice water to shock. When cooled down, remove from water, and then set aside.
- Heat a cast iron skillet to medium-high; make sure that proper ventilation is also turned on.
Execution:
- Put ½ oz oil in the pan, and then carefully add steak, seared to desire temperature. When done, take off, and set aside, let the steak rest.
- In a skillet, add bacon then cook until bacon is done. Then add fingerling potatoes, shallots, garlic and then cook until golden brown, finish with smoke paprika and salt /pepper to taste, then set aside.
- In a skillet, add butter, then add green beans, sauté and finish with salt and pepper, then set aside.
- In a high pan skillet, add oil, then shrimp, cook until half done. Add lemon juice, orange juice, mixed diced peppers, and finish with whole butter, salt and cracked black pepper.
