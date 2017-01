× JPSO investigates crash in Harvey

HARVEY (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash on the west bank.

Deputies got the call of a single vehicle crash on Manhattan Boulevard near Lapalco just before 4:00 this morning.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

We have a crew on the scene.

Stay with WGNO News on air and online for the latest on this developing story.