Jefferson Parish's preliminary plan to relocate some schools is not sitting well with parents

JEFFERSON PARISH (WGNO) – The Jefferson Parish Public School System Administration Building was packed with parents and teachers who are concerned about a $250 million bond issue to build and relocate schools.

“If you’re going to invest in a new school building, why don’t you invest in the schools that you already have,” asks concerned parent Kathy Horridge.

Not to mention a redistricting plan, that could mean “so-long” to Miller Wall Elementary.

“I really don’t care for the kindergarteners being placed in kindergarten through eighth grade,” says concerned grandmother Cathy Nash.

The bond is to fund part of a 20-year plan for the district, which includes replacing and rebuilding efforts.

The board also discussed a plan to change the attendance zones for three elementary schools and six middle schools on the west bank.

“The kids are going to suffer if they do this. If this goes through, the children will suffer,” says concerned parent Susan Brune.

But board members want to remind parents it’s only a preliminary plan that could be in place for the 2017-2018 school year.