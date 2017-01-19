Holy record breaker! Holy Cross students ride all 47 Disney World rides in just one day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Here at Holy Cross School, the halls are alive with the sound of history.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood is at Holy Cross School.

That's where Cole Barrett and Anthony Mocklin tell the story of how they broke the record. These two, this dynamic duo rode all 47 rides at Disney World in just one day.

Nobody ever did this before, as far as Disney knows.

They did it for a simple reason. For family.

Cole, who wants to be a lawyer, and Anthony, who wants to be a dentist one day, want to be able to tell their story to their grandkids.