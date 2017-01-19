GoFundMe account to free Raquel, the nanny of 24-year old “The Bachelor” contestant

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Did you see “The Bachelor” this past week?  Well, Season 21’s contestant, Corinne Olympios revealed to the other girls that she herself still has a nanny!

Corinne is 24-years old, but said she is proud that her nanny, Raquel still takes care of her by doing her laundry, cooking for her, etc.

Now, a guy named Mark Chandley of Beverly Hills created a GoFundMe account to raise money to “Free Raquel.”

The account has so far raised $125 of its $100-thousand goal.

Corinne has responded on her Instagram account saying, “This is not a joke anymore someone took this way too far and is trying to make money for themselves. Raquel is not a slave and my family and I treat her like part of the family.  Leave it alone already it’s getting old. Grow up.”

She then followed her post with the #raquelisfree #celebnanny

