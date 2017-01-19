Drink of the Day: Himalayan Salty Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Our Eat Fit Nola-approved Drink of the Day has an ingredient you just might have to climb a mountain to get! Or, you could just go to your local grocery.

Today's featured drink is the Himalayan Salty Dog from Seed.

Here's the recipe:

-2 ounces of vodka

-2 ounces of grapefruit juice

-Rim your glass with Himalayan Sea Salt.

-Add a little ice and shake the vodka and grapefruit juice with the ice.

-Pour into your rimmed glass.

Enjoy!