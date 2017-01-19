Drink of the Day: Himalayan Salty Dog

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Our Eat Fit Nola-approved Drink of the Day has an ingredient you just might have to climb a mountain to get! Or, you could just go to your local grocery.
Our friends at Rouses Markets and Eat Fit Ochsner have teamed up with News with a Twist to give our popular Drink of the Day segment a healthy twist.
Today's featured drink is the Himalayan Salty Dog from Seed.
Here's the recipe:
-2 ounces of vodka
-2 ounces of grapefruit juice
-Rim your glass with Himalayan Sea Salt.
-Add a little ice and shake the vodka and grapefruit juice with the ice.
-Pour into your rimmed glass.
Enjoy!
29.951066 -90.071532