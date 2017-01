NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Delgado Dolphins won 37 games in 2016 and reached the Junior College World Series for the third straight year.

Now, the program wants to make the next step, and that is to compete for a National Championship.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports:

In Grand Junction last May, head coach Joe Scheuermann won his 900th game as Dolphins head coach.