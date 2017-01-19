× Davis Named NBA All-Star Starter

New Orleans (WGNO) — Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has been named one of the starters for the NBA All-Star Game. Davis is making his 4th All-Star Game appearance, but this is his first time being named to the starting line-up. He is averaging 28.8 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game through 40 games. Davis joins Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard as the Western Conference starters. The Eastern Conference starters will be LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 66th NBA All-Star game is in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday, February 19th.