City Council holds public meeting on controversial power plant proposal in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- The New Orleans City Council held a public meeting Thursday to discuss Entergy’s controversial proposed power plant in New Orleans East.

Opponents want the city to hold off on approving any plans until more research has been done. They say Entergy customers will have to pay the more than $200 million price tag. They're also concerned about potential environmental and health risks and what they call a lack of transparency in the planning process.

"The plant - they are stating - will cost $216 million that taxpayers will pay for. Not just in New Orleans East, but in the entire Orleans Parish community. Why would we have to pay for something they would eventually make a profit off of," said Dawn Hebert of New Orleans East.

Entergy counters that its power plants have operated in New Orleans East since the 1950s without reports of anyone getting sick.

"The greatest part about this is that we are now going to put in a new, more efficient plant that's going to produce 96 percent less emissions," said President and CEO of Entergy New Orleans Charles Rice.

On Tuesday, dozens of people came out to a meeting at the Mary Queen of Vietnam Church, voicing opposition to Entergy’s plan to build a new natural gas power plant on the site of an old Michoud plant that was closed down in June.

"Pumping 1.1 million gallons of gas per day? That's definitely going to have a major effect on subsidence. We're not getting enough information from them. We're not getting any information regarding other options and renewables and that's what we want to see," said Marcia McWilliams of New Orleans East.

The council is set to vote on this proposal later this month.